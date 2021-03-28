Ratlam: Congress demands rollback of water, sanitation tax in Alot, threatens agitation

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party members on Saturday submitted a memorandum to sub divisional magistrate Rajendra Shukla and demanded that the taxes on water, sanitation should be reduced. They have threatened to launch agitation if their demand is not met.

District Congress Committee general secretary Nagesh Kharol said Alot municipality has increased taxes but no steps have been taken to keep city clean. “Cleanliness is not visible anywhere in town. Raising taxes is nothing but a way to extract money from people. If our demands are not met, we will opt for a fierce agitation,” he said.

The new tax rates will be applicable from April 1. The increase in water and sanitation tax by Alot municipality has angered residents who said they are facing financial constraints due to pandemic. Lockdowns last year left many people jobless and financially unstable.

The Congress party activists reached tehsildar’s office on Saturday and raised slogans and then submitted the memorandum to SDM Shukla. A large number of Congress workers were present on the occasion.