Ratlam: Congress, BJP oppose doubling water, sanitation tax, demand rollback

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and Congress party have opposed hike in water and sanitation tax by Alot municipality.

The leaders of two parties said people are facing financial crisis due to corona pandemic and that municipality’s decision to increase the taxes, which are almost double, have caused resentment among residents. They said inflation is high and the pandemic that has resurfaced is a matter of concern and financial stress for all.

At present, residents pay Rs 40 as water tax and Re 1 daily as sanitation tax for vehicle to pick garbage from their doorsteps. Water tax has been increased to Rs 80 per month while Rs 2 will be collected daily as sanitation tax.

“It is a dictatorial step of administration,” City Congress President Abhinav Nigam said and added that taxes have been increased to trouble people. He said people are already suffering due to Covid guidelines and to increase taxes at such a time is shameful. He said Congress party members will take to streets if the taxes are not rolled back.

BJP mandal president Vikram Singh Anjana said, “As per rules, 20 per cent increase in taxes is fine. But doubling the taxes does not make sense. I will hold talks with administration to lessen taxes,” he added.