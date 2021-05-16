Ratlam: Class 10 student killed by 2 friends as he would complain about their bad habits to their families

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A class-10 student was killed by his two friends, who live in his neighbourhood, in Ratlam district, police said on Sunday.

The accused were upset with the student, identified as Vishal Singh, as the latter used to complain about their bad habits to their family members.

The police said that the accused and Vishal, a resident of village Dayalpura under Alot police station of the district, were in same school. Both accused are students of class 11.

Police sources said Vishal used to tell about bad habits of accused like smoking, chewing tobacco and teasing girls to their fathers. The accused were punished by their parents on Vishal’s complaints several times. Few days ago, he complained about smoking.

This irked the accused so much that they planned to kill Vishal. On Saturday afternoon, the two called Vishal and invited him to play an online game- Free Fire. They asked him to accompany them to a place outside the village, where they would be playing the game. As trio were good friends and used to visit that place frequently, Vishal went with them.

Police sources said that when Vishal didn’t return home till late evening, his family members searched for him. They later approached police and lodged a complaint.

When police inquired, they found that Vishal was last seen by the duo. “We questioned the two boys who admitted crime and said they had dumped the body outside the village. The body was later taken out. Post-mortem was conducted on Sunday and body was handed to parents,” said Ratlam superintendent of police Gaurav Tiwari, adding that the accused will be produced in juvenile court.