Ratlam: Civic body stresses on preserving city wetlands

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) organised a programme to observe World Wetlands Day on Wednesday. Chief guest BJP district unit president Rajendra Singh Lunera addressing the gathering said that World Wetlands Day reminds everyone to take care of the land by keeping it safe and clean. For the coexistence of all beings on the earth it is important that human beings accord highest priority to protect the land.

Speaking on this occasion RMC commissioner Somnath Jharia gave detailed information about the renovation and development works to be carried out at Amrit Sagar Talab located in the city and affirmed that in coming months this pond will regain its old glory. On the wetlands day Quiz competition, speech competition and cultural programme were also held based on the theme of renovation of Amrit Sagar Talab under the auspices of RMC in which good number of students took part and winners were given away prizes. On this occasion for Ratlam city a new 'Swacchata Geet' was also released.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:02 PM IST