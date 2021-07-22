Ratlam: City Congress unit raise developmental issues, submit a memorandum to the district in-charge and state minister

Ratlam: City Congress on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the district in-charge and state minister of Urban Development and Housing OPS Bhadoria pertaining city problems.

Giving this information, city Congress president Mahendra Kataria said that demands included restoration of normal routine in the water supply in the city, increase in the number of Covid-19 vaccination centers, probe in the alleged corruption in the construction of smart city roads, probe in the four-lane road construction inside the city against the criterion fixed, release of second and third installment of Prime Minister Awas Yojna to the beneficiaries, asphaltation of the city roads which became damaged due to drainage work and other issues.

Kataria informed that City congress submitted memorandum at the circuit house today when district in-charge minister Bhadoria reached here on a day visit.

On this occasion, city congress president Mahendra Kataria, state acting president Mahila Congress Yasmin Sherani, Congress leaders Satish Purohit,Rajnikant Vyas, Basant Pandya, Vijaysingh Chouhan, Mubarik Khan, Rajiv Rawat, City women congress president Meena Bagga and other office bearers were present.