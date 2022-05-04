Ratlam: Chaos erupted at Krishi Upaj Mandi in district

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The wholesale vegetable market situated at the Krishi Upaj Mandi in Ratlam witnessed a chaotic situation after scores of retail vegetable vendors from the town created a ruckus at the mandi and snatched vegetable bags from the buyers and threw them on the road.

The incident was reported on Wednesday morning. Hundreds of wholesaler vegetable traders were present in the mandi and they were selling their vegetables to both retailers and local people.

After the situation went from bad to worse, local police intervened in the matter along with the sub-divisional magistrate Rajesh Shukla and controlled the situation.

Retail vendors raised their objection to allowing local people and non-license retail vendors to purchase vegetables from the wholesale market. Retail vendors ordered to sell vegetables on land outside the town said if locals purchase vegetables from the wholesale market, they would purchase vegetables from them. It would cause a lot of damage to them, especially after the local administration's decision of allowing retail vendors to sell vegetables only at four spots in the town.

Retail vendors said that they were opposing the entry of common people and non-license retail vendors for a long time and today as soon as people reached the market to get vegetables, the vendors created a ruckus regarding this matter.

Vendors had come out on the streets and raised slogans. Vendors reached outside the office of MLA Chetan Kashyap and raised slogans. They threatened that if their grievances were not resolved, they along with their children would consume poison in front of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan office in Bhopal.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 05:31 PM IST