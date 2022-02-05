Ratlam celebrates 370th foundation day

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam’s 370th foundation day was celebrated on Saturday by Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Ratlam Sthapana Mahotsav Samiti.

Ratlam city was founded by erstwhile ruler Ratan Singh of Basant Panchami in 1652. A number of programmes were held in the city on Saturday. RMC announced to celebrate Ratlam Nagar Gaurav Diwas every year on Basant Panchami.

On Saturday, near the statue of founder ex-ruler Ratan Singh, a programme was held under the joint auspices of RMC and Ratlam Sthapana Mahotsava Samiti. A development exhibition was also organised in which the development of Ratlam city was shown through pictures.

The main programme was inaugurated by Ratlam City MLA Chetanya Kashyap. Statue of founder Ratan Singh was also garlanded by a number of organisations. In the evening a cultural programme was held at Gulab Chakkar to mark the foundation day of the city.

ALSO READ Ratlam: Civic body stresses on preserving city wetlands

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 11:55 PM IST