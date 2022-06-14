Ratlam: BJP launches election campaign ahead of Municipal Corporation elections

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched its election campaign for the Ratlam Municipal Corporation elections to be held in July. A Jan Ashirwad Sabha was organised by BJP at the Vidhayak Sabhagrih.

Addressing the programme, Ratlam Urban MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that for further speeding up the development works already commenced in the city, a BJP led civic body is a must.

He mentioned various development works in progress in the city with the support of the Central and State government and also already completed them. He said that Ratlam is to become “Mahanagar” and therefore BJP led Municipal corporation is the need of the hour. District BJP in-charge Shyam Sundar Sharma claimed that Ratlam will soon be free from Shanties and a large number of people have been made available their own houses.

He asked for the overall development of the city, and that BJP's victory in RMC elections must be ensured. District BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera was also addressed in the meeting. Hemant Rahori conducted the meeting while Anita Katara gave a vote of thanks.