Ratlam: BJP discusses preparations for PM's Ujjain visit

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's national organisational co-general secretary Shiv Prakash visited here to review preparations for the ensuing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ujjain and also the work being carried out during the 'Service Fortnight'.

He took separate meetings with the managing committee members of Ratlam, Mandsaur and Neemuch districts' BJP who briefed him about the Service Fortnight and preparations for the PM's visit to Ujjain. State BJP organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma was also present in the meetings.

State BJP vice President and Ujjain BJP division in-charge Kantdev Singh, district BJP in-charge Shyam Sunder Sharma, district in-charge minister O P S Bhadoria, Guman Singh Damor, Sudhir Gupta, Anil Firojia (all MPs), Chetanya Kashyap, Dr Rajendra Pandey, Dilip Makwana (all MLAs) state BJP executive committee member K K Singh Kalukheda and district BJP office bearers were present.

Read Also Ratlam: Workshop on emerging industrial scenario to be organised in district