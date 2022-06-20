Ratlam: All eyes on rebel, Independent candidates

Poll Representative pic |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): All eyes are now fixed on how many rebel or independent candidates withdraw their nomination for the Ratlam Municipal Corporation’s Mayor and corporators' posts, by the last date which is June 22.

Both BJP and Congress parties are busy in their efforts to convince rebel candidates to withdraw their nominations against the official candidates. District BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera in a press appeal to the rebel candidates of the party to withdraw their nomination papers but also warned that anyone contesting against the official candidate of the party will face disciplinary action.

On the other hand, Ratlam city Congress president Mahendra Kataria said that efforts were on to convince rebel candidates of the party to withdraw and they are meeting such candidates individually. He hoped that rebel candidates of the Congress party would withdraw their respective nomination papers.

A total of nine nomination papers have been submitted for the mayoral post while 154 nominations have been filed for the post of corporators in the 49 wards of Ratlam Municipal Corporation. As per an analysis, a total of 67 rebel candidates of both BJP and Congress are in the fray for the post of corporators.

There are only seven wards in Ratlam city which do not have any rebel candidates. A good number of independent candidates are also in the fray for the corporator's posts and can affect the calculations of the main political parties BJP and Congress. For the first time in the civic body elections for RMC, seven candidates of the Aam Admi Party are also in the fray while three candidates of AIMIM are also contesting.

