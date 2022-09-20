e-Paper Get App
Ratlam: All eligible beneficiaries to benefit from Jan Sewa Abhiyan, says CM

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 10:33 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): All eligible persons will be benefitted by 33 welfare schemes of the Central and state governments till October 31 in the state and if any person is deprived a chance to become a beneficiary then the concerned official will have to face action.

This was stated by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while speaking in the Jansewa Abhiyan Shivir held in village Dhamnod in Ratlam district on Monday.

Chouhan categorically stated that all eligible beneficiaries will get benefits under the Mukhyamantri Jan Sewa Abhiyan by October 31. In the camp held at village Dhamnod a total of 345 beneficiaries were distributed benefits under various welfare schemes of the Central and State government.

CM Chouhan said that under Jan Sewa Abhiyan, camps will be held at places like Janpad and wards so that people need not go to the government offices for benefits. He appealed to the ward councillors and corporators to ensure that the camps were held in their respective wards.

District incharge minister O P S Bhadoria, Guman Singh Damor (MP), Chetanya Kashyap, Dilip Makwana (both MLAs), Mayor Prahalad Patel, district panchayat president Lala Bai and district BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera were also present.

