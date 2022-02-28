Ratlam: Ahead of festivity, peace committee meeting held

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Meeting of the District Level Peace committee was held on Sunday evening here which was presided over by the district collector Kumar Purushottam.

Addressing the meeting, district collector informed members about the preparations made by the district administration for the peaceful celebrations of the ensuing festivals.

SP Abhishek Tiwari gave information about the police arrangements and essential precautions. Members of the Peace committee drew attention towards the bad road conditions in the city area and demanded improvement.

Collector while replying said that tenders have been issued for the asphalting of the roads and also reconstruction. He said that present traffic arrangements in the city were not satisfactory and soon new plan of traffic system will be introduced for the city.

He also informed for the dharna and demonstration in the city, one particular place will be earmarked so that common people were not affected. Shahar Kaji Ahmad Ali, Govind Kakani, Ashok Chautala, Sheilendra Daga, Pradeep Upadhyay, Mahendra Gadia and other members participated in the meeting. District administration and police officials were also present.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:31 PM IST