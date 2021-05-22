Ratlam: Administration issues 409 e-passes against 7,500 requisitions

RATLAM (MADHYA PRADESH): Amid stiff criticism of e-pass system which became effective on Saturday, the district administration claimed that it has issued 409 e-passes till 10 am against the 7,500 requisitions. The administration has cancelled 3,000 requisition on ground of inadequate documents.

Administration claimed that priority is being given to people facing medical urgency and their e-passes are being issued within an hour of the receipt of the application.

SDM Ratlam city Abhishek Gehlot said that e-pass will not be mandatory for persons above 18 and they can go to vaccination centre by showing SMS.