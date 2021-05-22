Ratlam: Administration issues 409 e-passes against 7,500 requisitions

RATLAM (MADHYA PRADESH): Amid stiff criticism of e-pass system which became effective on Saturday, the district administration claimed that it has issued 409 e-passes till 10 am against the 7,500 requisitions. The administration has cancelled 3,000 requisition on ground of inadequate documents.
Administration claimed that priority is being given to people facing medical urgency and their e-passes are being issued within an hour of the receipt of the application.
SDM Ratlam city Abhishek Gehlot said that e-pass will not be mandatory for persons above 18 and they can go to vaccination centre by showing SMS.
As per the orders, following people will not need e-passes:
1. Government servants
2. Bank employees
3. Factory workers who have previously issued passes
4. Health workers, staff of medical store and pathology lab will have to obtain offline passes from SDM office
5. Advocates for the period of Court working
6. Media persons
132 test positive, 2,531 under treatment in district
The district logged 132 new cases on Friday evening.
As per the official bulletin 340 corona winners were discharged while 2,531 patients were under treatment on Friday. However, the administration is concerned as 592 sample reports were pending. The graph of new active patients is showing on decline in the district. From May 16 to May 21 a total of 960 new cases were added. The peak continued till May 15. The cases have been reduced to 50% compared to peak period.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)