Ratlam: Administration frees encroached land worth over Rs 38 cr in six months

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In the last six months, the district administration removed encroachments on government land worth Rs 38.77 crore.

An official press release claimed the administration has taken effective actions against land mafia, antisocials and criminals and assets worth Rs 38 crore have been freed from their possession. An official press release further added that from September 2021 onwards, action was taken in 32 cases and 37.635-hectare land worth Rs 38.77 crore has been made free from encroachment.

Taking action against land mafia and persons carrying out illegal activities, the district administration demolished 247 illegally constructed houses or structures, and in Dhodhar village alone, they demolished 106 illegally constructed shops.

District administration has affirmed that its activities against illegal activities and encroachments on government land will continue in the coming period too.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 09:42 PM IST