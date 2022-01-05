Ratlam: 7-day quarantine must for family if any member contracts corona, says administration orders

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In Ratlam the whole family will be required to undergo a quarantine of seven days if even one member of the family is found Covid-19 positive.

Ratlam district magistrate Kumar Purushottam issued an order in this regard on Wednesday.

An official press release said that if sample of any one member of the family is found covid-19 positive then the whole family will have to undergo compulsory seven days period quarantine.

An order issued under Section 144 mandates compliance with the Covid 19 protocol by shopkeepers, vendors and employees in the private organization.

Wearing mask, sanitization and social distancing will have to be followed compulsorily. On finding violation of the directives of protocol, legal actions will be taken by the administration.

Collector Kumar Purushottam has directed all the private hospitals not to treat any Omicron patient without permission. As per order issued today, private hospitals will have to upload Covid-19 patient's information on the portal and will have to display service charges as per rates fixed by the government.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 11:36 PM IST