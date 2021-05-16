Ratlam: 6-year-old boy’s birthday celebrated in Sailana’s Covid care centre, patients join celebration

Sailana (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): The birthday of 6-year-old Covid positive Dakah was celebrated by the volunteers, doctors, staff and patients at Madhav Covid Care Centre here on Sunday. Daksh is battling Covid-19 along with his mother and sister.

When the doctor came to his room, he told him that it was his birthday. The doctor gave this information to the volunteers serving at the centre. The volunteers then planned to celebrate Daksh’s birthday. They decorated the premises for the celebration.

After the completion of the preparations when the Covid patients came to know that the birthday of Daksh was going to be celebrated, they erupted in joy. The doctors and patients forgot about their struggle with Covid-19.