Ratlam: 6-year-old boy’s birthday celebrated in Sailana’s Covid care centre, patients join celebration

Sailana (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): The birthday of 6-year-old Covid positive Dakah was celebrated by the volunteers, doctors, staff and patients at Madhav Covid Care Centre here on Sunday. Daksh is battling Covid-19 along with his mother and sister.
When the doctor came to his room, he told him that it was his birthday. The doctor gave this information to the volunteers serving at the centre. The volunteers then planned to celebrate Daksh’s birthday. They decorated the premises for the celebration.
After the completion of the preparations when the Covid patients came to know that the birthday of Daksh was going to be celebrated, they erupted in joy. The doctors and patients forgot about their struggle with Covid-19.
The volunteers called other children at the centre for celebration. Daksh lit a lamp with his mother, doctors and children and cut a watermelon. All the patients stood out of their rooms and clapped and greeted Daksh on his birthday.
The volunteers gave gifts and chocolates to Daksh. Mother of Daksh expressed gratitude to all saying that this birthday of Daksh will remain memorable.
The doctors present told the volunteers that their selfless services and positive approach alone can end the fear of Covid-19.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)