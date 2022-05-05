Ratlam: 241 vegetable, 31 fruit vendors register for space at Triveni Road

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A day after retail vegetable and fruit vendors created a ruckus at Krishi Upaj Mandiís wholesale vegetable market, as many 241 vegetable and 31 fruit vendors have got themselves registered for selling vegetables and fruit at the designated place - Triveni road, informed Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) official.

On Wednesday vegetable and fruit vendors had expressed their resentment at not allowing the selling of vegetables and fruits at places other than the four designated places on a retail basis. District collector Kumar Purushottam along with RMC commissioner Somnath Jharia today reviewed the designated place.

The vegetable Mandi at Chandani Chowk is to be shifted to Triveni road. While talking to vendors at Triveni road the district collector assured them that priority will be given to existing vendors in place allotment but new vendors will also get space. He also visited Sailana road bridge and Ram Mandir area to assess the shifting of the vegetable and fruit market.

Meanwhile, the RMC press release informed that a meeting was held on Wednesday with retail vegetable and fruit vendors to give them detailed information about the objective of shifting to a new place and making available all basic facilities there. The meeting was addressed by RMC commissioner Somnath Jharia and SDM Rakesh Shukla.

Jharia said that from May 5 vegetables and fruits will be allowed to be sold at four designated places only in the city so as to improve the traffic system of the city. He assured that all basic facilities will be made available at the four designated places.

SDM Rakesh Shukla assured that at the Sailana road Sabji Mandi only wholesale trade of vegetables and fruit will take place and no retail activity will be allowed. In the colony areas, fruit and vegetable vendors can sell their products on the moving hand cart.

He appealed to all the vendors present in the meeting to get themselves registered for allotment of space at the new designated area for the sale of vegetables and fruits.

