Ratlam: 1400 hectare land of six villages allocated for industrial and investment zone

Ratlam: About 1400 hectares of land of six villages in the district has been allocated for industrial and investment zone to come up near city by the district administration.

According to official information, with recent transfer of 1400-hectare land (3000 acre) of villages - Jamthun, Bibrod, Julwania, Palsodi, Rampuria and Sarwanikhurd, industrial investment is expected in coming years to tune of Rs 25,000, which will generate employment for 50,000 people ,claimed an official information.

The will be second biggest industrial and investment zone in the state after Pithampur.

An official press release said that industrial activities preferably textile, logistic and pharma will come up. The new industrial and investment zone will be located near the Mumbai-Delhi industrial corridor, Delhi-Mumbai Express eight lane highway, Mumbai ñDelhi railway trunk route and near district headquarter.