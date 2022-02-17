Ratlam: 13-year-old girl dies under mysterious circumstances

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl, studying at the private school died under mysterious circumstances in Ratlam on Thursday.

The girl was identified as Akshara, a student of class 7. School staff members said that the girl fainted while she was moving out of her classroom at 11.30 am.

As soon as the incident occurred, staff members took her to a nearby private hospital. Later, she was referred to the district hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Akshara’s father, Nikhil Moonat says that his daughter was completely healthy and he demanded an investigation into the matter. Besides, the family has decided to donate the girl's eyes.

The police, however, reached the academy and checked the CCTV footage.

Akshara’s grandfather, Amrutlal Munat said that he had received a call from the school that Akshara fainted in the school and she was taken to the hospital. On getting the information, they reched the hospital.

On the other hand, some staff from the school also reached the hospital. The reason behind the death of the was yet to be known.

The police said that a probe into the matter was on. The cause of the death would be known only after investigation.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 04:55 PM IST