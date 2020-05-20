Rate of positive patients keep rising in Indore is now 9.16%

Percentage of COVID-19 positive patients vis-à-vis samples tested continued its upward trend and stood at 9.16% on Wednesday in comparison to Tuesday’s 8.28%.

During the day, reports of 59 out of 644 samples tested returned positive. Around 580 samples returned negative. With this the number of positive patients has gone up to 2,774.

Two more deaths were reported on Wednesday taking city toll to 107.

“A 62-year-old man of Mahant Complex in Malharganj and a 57-year-old man of Dhan Gali, Sarafa succumbed to the disease during treatment on May 19 but their positive report was received on May 20,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

Both patients had diabetes and the 57-year-old man was also suffering from obesity.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 26,826 samples had been tested till Wednesday evening and 2,774 of them returned positive. “We have taken as many as 674 more samples,” he added.

As many as1,454 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city and 71 people were discharged from quarantine centres.

Testing capacity increased 25 times in MGM Medical College

When Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College started testing of COVID-19 in March its capacity stood at 40 samples per day. Now, its capacity has increased more than 25 times and is testing over 1,000 samples. “We have successfully increased testing capacity in the college 25 times. We started with 40 samples and reached 1,000 in 24 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday. A new RNA extractor machine has been installed which has kits as well. We have also bought bio-safety cabinets and our team is working with dedication and positive spirit,” Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi said.