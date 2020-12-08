Rape ruckus: NCB report puts Madhya Pradesh in third slot

Indore: As per the National Crime Record Bureau's report ‘Crime in India 2019' Madhya Pradesh is shamefully third top in recording rape cases. As per the report, 2,485 cases of rape were reported in the state in 2019.

Citing the number of women harassment and eve-teasing cases, which are not reported, a campaign for teaching self defence to girls living in less-advanced areas is being organised.

Under the campaign, Muslim girls generally hidden under Naqab were taught self defence. Girls expressed the need of such techniques and hoped that these techniques will empower them to achieve their dreams.

Abdul Rashid informed that the upcoming Self-Defense Training Camp will be held at Kushwaha Nagar, Khajrana, Kalani Nagar, Bada Ganapati, Rau and Pithampur.

The program was conducted by Vishal Saini.

“Girls should be proficient in protective methods for self-defence. They should be physically and mentally empowered so that they can fight courageously in times of adversity.”

Sayeed Alam

Trainer

“In today’s era, it is necessary for us to learn self-defence, since we cannot control the situations we come across in life. We want be empowered and have a chance at living our dreams.”

Siddhiqua Khan

“My parents are often scared of sending me to college for studying further. I just completed class 12th. Empowered with necessary self defence skills, I think I can convince my parents to let me go to college.”

Firdaus Khan