Ramesh Sahu Murder: Gang of seven held; cops now say robbery was motive

Indore: Seven persons were arrested on Thursday in connection with self-proclaimed leader of Shivsena Ramesh Sahu murder case. The accused entered the dhaba of Sahu for robbery when Sahu woke up and one of the accused fired a bullet at him. Before committing the crime, the accused fed biscuits and a piece of meat to the dogs due to which they didn’t bark on the accused. The idea to commit robbery at Sahu’s place was given by one of the accused, who stays near Sahu’s house and dhaba. Firearms and other weapons were recovered from the accused and they are being questioned further.
EARLIER CLAIM MISFIRED?
IG Vivek Sharma said the accused entered the house and dhaba of Sahu situation in Umrikheda area on Indore-Khandwa Road in the intervening night of 2 and 3 September, 2020. The police initially believed that Sahu was killed over some property dispute but during the investigation, it was found that the accused also took valuables worth lakhs from his place. The crime branch was instructed to investigate the matter and to arrest the accused.
During the investigation, the role of Pappu alias Rahul, a resident of Umrikheda near the dhaba of Sahu, was found suspicious. He was missing after the incident. The police came to know that Rahul hails from Mohali village under Manawar police station jurisdiction in Dhar district and was staying in Umarikheda area for two years. He knew a lot about Sahu.
The crime branch team started a search for Rahul and managed to arrest him from Khamkheda village in Kasrawad town. Rahul had informed his accomplices Prem Singh and Kamal Sirvi about Sahu. They had taken information about Sahu’s house before committing the crime there. Accused Prem Singh is the mastermind.
As per the plan, accused Prem Singh Chouhan, Sunil Chouhan, Kalu Solanki, Vijay Dhansingh, Antim Dhangar and Kamal Sirvi, residents of Kukshi town in Dhar district gathered a place and they came to city in a four-wheeler vehicle to commit the crime. Accused Vijay, Prem Singh, Sunil and another accused laced with arms entered the house of Sahu while Antim, Kalu and Kamal were in the vehicle in position to flee from the spot soon after the incident. Accused Rahul, who is the neighbor of Sahu, was not at the spot as Sahu could recognize him.
The accused fed biscuits and pieces of meat to the dogs and entered the house. One of the accused entered the room of Sahu while other accused were in the room of his wife and daughter. They robbed the valuables worth lakhs of rupees from the room of his wife and daughter when Sahu objected to them when one of the accused fired at him and they fled with valuables. The bullet hit Sahu's neck and he died on the spot. The accused also injured Sahu’s daughter, attacking her with a stick when she cried for help. One of the accused was arrested from Dwarika area of Gujarat where he was hiding.
The gold and silver ornaments were recovered from the accused. Their four-wheeler vehicle and three firearms were also seized from the accused. IG Sharma announced a reward of Rs 30000 for the police team for arresting the accused.
It was evident from the day of the crime that it was an insider's job and now the same has been corroborated by the accused. Sahu's neighbour, who was known to the family fed the dog biscuits and a piece of meat to lure him. However, the cops' initial claim that the murder was done due to property currently falls flat. However, given the moment, the accused may be misleading the cops with the robbery angle to incur a punishment of lesser intensity. However, the cops are on the job and surely they will unearth more truth.
