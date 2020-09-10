Ramesh Sahu Murder: Gang of seven held; cops now say robbery was motive

During the investigation, the role of Pappu alias Rahul, a resident of Umrikheda near the dhaba of Sahu, was found suspicious. He was missing after the incident. The police came to know that Rahul hails from Mohali village under Manawar police station jurisdiction in Dhar district and was staying in Umarikheda area for two years. He knew a lot about Sahu.



The crime branch team started a search for Rahul and managed to arrest him from Khamkheda village in Kasrawad town. Rahul had informed his accomplices Prem Singh and Kamal Sirvi about Sahu. They had taken information about Sahu’s house before committing the crime there. Accused Prem Singh is the mastermind.



As per the plan, accused Prem Singh Chouhan, Sunil Chouhan, Kalu Solanki, Vijay Dhansingh, Antim Dhangar and Kamal Sirvi, residents of Kukshi town in Dhar district gathered a place and they came to city in a four-wheeler vehicle to commit the crime. Accused Vijay, Prem Singh, Sunil and another accused laced with arms entered the house of Sahu while Antim, Kalu and Kamal were in the vehicle in position to flee from the spot soon after the incident. Accused Rahul, who is the neighbor of Sahu, was not at the spot as Sahu could recognize him.

The accused fed biscuits and pieces of meat to the dogs and entered the house. One of the accused entered the room of Sahu while other accused were in the room of his wife and daughter. They robbed the valuables worth lakhs of rupees from the room of his wife and daughter when Sahu objected to them when one of the accused fired at him and they fled with valuables. The bullet hit Sahu's neck and he died on the spot. The accused also injured Sahu’s daughter, attacking her with a stick when she cried for help. One of the accused was arrested from Dwarika area of Gujarat where he was hiding.

The gold and silver ornaments were recovered from the accused. Their four-wheeler vehicle and three firearms were also seized from the accused. IG Sharma announced a reward of Rs 30000 for the police team for arresting the accused.