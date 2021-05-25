Raltam: Advocate writes to chief minister after nephew tests corona negative without giving sample in Alot

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): An advocate on Tuesday sent a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other ministers demanding carefulness in Covid testing.
Lukman Khan Mev said his 20-year-old nephew Aman, resident of Mewati Pura in Alot, received an SMS on his mobile phone on May 22 that his Covid sample has been sent to Ratlam for testing.
On May 23, he again received an SMS with a link that said his Covid-19 sample is corona negative. After opening the link, a format of Ratlam medical college was found in which the address of his nephew was mentioned along with Covid report.
Lukman Khan said his nephew Aman did not give sample for Covid-19 testing. But his report came negative, which is an example of negligence. He said it is a matter of investigation that how was the report released in his nephew’s name when he did not go for Covid test. “Doubts arise on functioning of administration and medical college,” he remarked.
Block Medical Officer Dr Abdul Qadir said the police on Saturday took samples of 55 people who were loitering around for Covid test at Dr Ambedkar Bhavan. Their samples were sent to the medical college for testing.
Police station incharge Deepak Shejwar said there is a possibility that someone from among 55 people gave wrong name and address. “If Aman or his family lodges a complaint at Alot police station, legal action will be taken after investigation,” he added.
