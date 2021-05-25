Raltam: Advocate writes to chief minister after nephew tests corona negative without giving sample in Alot

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): An advocate on Tuesday sent a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other ministers demanding carefulness in Covid testing.

Lukman Khan Mev said his 20-year-old nephew Aman, resident of Mewati Pura in Alot, received an SMS on his mobile phone on May 22 that his Covid sample has been sent to Ratlam for testing.

On May 23, he again received an SMS with a link that said his Covid-19 sample is corona negative. After opening the link, a format of Ratlam medical college was found in which the address of his nephew was mentioned along with Covid report.