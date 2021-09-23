Rally to make Mhow plastic-free

Mhow: The health department of the Mhow Cantonment Board organised a rally featuring Cantonment employees and school students to spread awareness to make Mhow plastic-free. This rally aimed at encouraging the citizens, vendors and businessmen to go plastic-free and make Mhow the number one city in cleanliness.

The rally was kicked off by Cantonment Board deputy CEO Madhvi Bhargav at the Girls’ School Square and CEO Rajender C Jagtap welcomed the students who had joined the rally at the Cantonment Board office.

The Cantonment Board has been organising rallies for the past few years to spread awareness about the need to shun plastic use, but there has been almost no change in the plastic waste volumes or the plastic business in the town. Every year, after the rally, the board takes action against one or two vendors and then the drive seems to die a natural death.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 09:08 PM IST