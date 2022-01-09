Raku Choudhary Murder Case: Arrest 'real' culprit, demand workers of VHP, Bajrang Dal

Nagda (Madhya Protest): Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate addressed to home minister Narrottam Mishra demanding immediate arrest of the real culprit of Bajrang Dal's district security chief Raku Chaudhary.

They alleged Choudhary's murder was a well-planned conspiracy and demanded a fair probe to ensure the arrest of the remaining accused.

While five suspects have been arrested for shooting Raku alias Rakesh Chaudhary dead, the memo claimed that local administration is safeguarding the other accused.

The memo demanded that CCTV footage of December 29-30 should be scanned to identify people who were seen with the accused on the day of murder.

They expressed dissatisfaction with the working of the police and demanded constitution of another investigation team to probe the case.

The memorandum claimed local police are pressurising the complainant and culprits are exerting pressure to book Bajrang Dal workers in false cases.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:17 PM IST