Rains Of Relief: All Districts Of Indore Division Go ‘Green’ In 10 Days, Indore Receives Highest Rainfall

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The spell of moderate to heavy rains in the last leg of the monsoon has pulled back the state from the verge of ‘drought’ to ‘flood’ like conditions in many districts.

The rains have also proved a boon for Indore division as seven of the eight districts have turned ‘Green’ from ‘Orange’ i.e. from being deficit to having excess rainfall, in the last 10 days.

From having 12 per cent deficit rainfall on September 13, the state’s rainfall has come on par with normal rains on September 23 while the number of districts with deficit rainfall has dropped from 20 to 6.

Similarly, all the districts of Indore division, except Indore, had recorded deficit rainfall till September 13 with the lowest rainfall recorded in Alirajpur.

However, the good spell of rain in the division has turned the tables as all districts have recorded excess rainfall with two districts having 50 per cent of excess rainfall i.e. Indore and Burhanpur which is the highest in the state.

Indore district has recorded the highest rainfall i.e. 1269.8 mm (50 inches) against 845.7 mm (33.2 inches) normal rainfall while Ashoknagar received the lowest rainfall of 582.3 mm (22.9 inches) against 841.8 mm (33.14 inches) normal rainfall till September 23. Barwani received lowest rainfall in Indore Division i.e. 706.5 mm (27.8 inches).

Rainfall in districts of Indore divisiom

District Actual Rainfall (in mm) Normal Rainfall (in mm) Departure (%) Indore 1269.8 842.7 50 Jhabua 1088.6 861.3 23 Khandwa 867.8 767.2 13 Khargone 869.7 693.7 25 Burhanpur 1077.1 719.7 50 Alirajpur 939 .0 854.2 11 Dhar 881.1 792.2 11 Barwani 706.5 644.4 10

Temperature stats

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius which was three degrees below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius above normal. The humidity was 92 per cent in the morning while it was recorded at 84 per cent in the evening.

