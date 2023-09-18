 Rains Give Sleepless Night To MY  Hospital, MTH Hospital Administration
Motor pumps used for over 24 hours to drain basements of rainwater.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 09:58 AM IST
MY Hospital, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though the rains stopped on Sunday the health services in government hospitals mainly in MY Hospital, MTH Hospital, and Government PC Sethi Hospital couldn’t get back on track as their basements were filled with water.

The administration of MY Hospital and MTH Hospital had a sleepless night getting the rainwater drained from the basements. Even after draining out the water continuously through motor pumps for more than 24 hours, the hospital administrations couldn’t drain the water completely till Sunday evening.

According to officials, the staff had successfully drained out most of the water on Saturday night as the intensity of rains had decreased but “The whole efforts went in vain when the intensity of rains increased in the night and the basements of the hospitals again filled up with rainwater.

The rigorous task of cleaning out the water continued till Sunday evening,” the officials said. Meanwhile, dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur and a deputy commissioner of IMC stayed in the hospital till late night on Saturday to get the work done.

“We got the water drained out through motors with the help of IMC. Another spell of rains on Saturday evening made it tough but the staff managed to clear the basements,” Dr Dixit said.

Power supply disrupted in PC Sethi Hospital

The power supply of Government PC Sethi Hospital remained disrupted for hours on Sunday.

According to the staff, the power supply was disrupted due to rains on Saturday evening and it could be repaired only by Sunday evening. However, the hospital administration claimed no effect on the patients and health services in the hospital. 

