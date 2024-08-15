Railway Worker Hit By Sampark Kranti Express While Crossing Track In Madhya Pradesh’s Bina, Dies

A man dies while crossing the railway tracks | Money Control

Bina (Madhya Pradesh): A railway worker was run over by a train while crossing the tracks on Wednesday. The police have sent the body of the deceased in the mortuary at the Civil hospital, where post mortem examination will be performed today.

The deceased has been identified as Avanish Yadav (37), resident of Subhash Ward Gwaltoli Bina, posted as a trackman in PWI North of the engineering department.

According to information, Avinash was crossing the tracks in front of his office on Wednesday evening, when train number 12630 Karnataka Sampark Kranti Express passed through platform number two.

While changing tracks on Bina-Bhopal, he could not estimate the speed of the train while leaving from there and lost his life after being hit by the train. After this, Bina-Bhopal MEMU train was sent from platform number one to Bhopal, which was then stopped due to the body of the railway employee lying on the track.

Employment through LARSGESS Scheme

Avinash secured the job in place of his father under the LARSGESS Scheme of Railways, as it provides an employee an option to pass on their jobs to their son and daughter, in case the employee has opted for voluntary retirement after fulfilling the desired period of 33 years of service. However, it is restricted to roles such as Pilot, Points Man and Track Man.