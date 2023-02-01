Railway Budget today: Experts expect more funds for city-centric projects

File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The railway passengers and experts expect more funds for the ongoing city-centric railway projects in the Union Budget 2023-24, scheduled to be presented in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Railway ministry has approved these projects. While construction work is going on at some sites, gauge conversion of Mhow-Omkareshwar Road Railway station is yet to start.

Nagesh Namjoshi, a former member of the Passenger Amenities Committee of Railway Board, expressed hope that additional funds would be allocated for the city-centric projects. He expressed disappointment that despite allocation of more funds in the last budget, the pace of work is very slow.

Jagmohan Verma, a several-time member of the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee, demanded that the gauge conversion work of remaining section of Indore-Khandwa railway line should be started by removing the hurdles as early as possible.

MP Shankar Lalwani expressed hope that the city would get more new trains in the budget and more funds for the ongoing railway projects, including Indore-Dahod new line, Indore-Budhni new line project, Mhow-Omkareshwar Road etc.

Read Also Indore: Muslim youth rapes Hindu girl on pretext of marriage

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)