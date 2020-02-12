Raid on spice manufacturing unit in Indore: 14 sacks of clove stalks, carom seed powder, cardamom peels seized

Indore: In a joint action, the police crime branch, food and drug administration, sales tax department, and Indore Municipal Corporation sealed a factory that made spices in Nayta Mundla on Wednesday.

Officials found that spices were prepared in unhygienic conditions. About 14 sacks of clove stalks, carom seed powder and cardamom peels were seized, which was believed to be used in preparing adulterated spices.

According to senior food safety officer Manish Swami, raid was conducted on manufacturing unit of Rishabh Food Products owned by Jinesh Jain, resident of Bakhtawarram Nagar.

“The spices were prepared in filthy condition. After finding clove stalks and other raw material, we took samples of 12 spices prepared by them. Samples of turmeric powder, soyabean oil, Divya Jyoti garam masala, black pepper powder, coriander powder, pickle masala and other products were collected,” Swami said.