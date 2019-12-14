Rahul Gandhi is childish, says Sumitra Mahajan

Indore: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Saturday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is childish.

Commenting on his ‘Rape in India’ statement, Mahajan said, “He (Rahul) is childish. While in Lok Sabha, I told him many times of think before speaking, to read the issues. Now, I am not in Lok Sabha but I hope that he will learn it someday and follow it.”

She was talking to media on the sidelines of Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha’s tiffin party and felicitation of MP Shankar Lalwani for passing Citizenship Amendment Bill successfully in Lok Sabha.

“It was a long pending demand. People of Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, Sikh and other religions who come to India after being harassed from other nations like Pakistan and Bangladesh, will get citizenship of our nation. It is a welcome bill and it will not affect rights and security of the citizens of India irrespective of their religion,” Mahajan said.

The BJP leader also supported the action against ‘Mafias’ in the state but also added that the corrupt officials should not be spared.

“Action against mafia and accused in Honey Trap case is good but the government should not spare those officials involved in it,” she added.

Mahajan also continue her stand on taking support of Congress leaders to raise any issue and said that she did it for the welfare of the city.

“I asked the Congress leaders to raise important issues so that I could raise it further with Shivraj (former chief minister). I used to do it and will do it again if required for the development and welfare of Indore,” she said.

Mahajan was accompanied with Mayor Malini Gaud while activists of Mahila Morcha felicitated Lalwani for the successful passing of CAB in Parliament.