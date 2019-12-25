Ragging unstoppable in MP, record 132 plaints in 2019

Indore: The tall claims that stringent rules are in place fall flat as ragging not only continues unabated in Madhya Pradesh but it is also ever-increasing. In 2019, the state has reported 132 complaints of ragging from colleges and universities, shattering a decade old record.

As many as 132 complaints of ragging reached Anti-Ragging Helpline of University Grants Commission from the state in 2019 even as five days are still left for the year to end.

MP stands second in the country after UP which leads with 151 complaints.

West Bengal with 112 complaints stands third. In 2015, MP had reported 48 complaints. In just four years, the figure has reached to 132.

Student leader Abhijeet Pandey said that the state government has framed strict measures for ragging but the same are not implemented by universities and colleges in true spirit. This has led to a spurt in cases of ragging.

He stated that the government should start monitoring the ragging cases.

Dean for students’ welfare at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, LK Tripathi said that the university has zero tolerance policy on ragging. Instructions are issued to affiliated colleges from time to time, he added.

“We direct colleges to strictly comply with ragging guidelines. But the rising cases of ragging indicates that guidelines are not adhered to,” he added.

Bhopal leads with 41 plaints: Highest number of cases was reported in Bhopal. As many as 41 complaints reached to Anti-Ragging Helpline from the state’s capital followed by 18 from Gwalior, 16 from Indore and 15 from Jabalpur. “Colleges cover-up the ragging incidents most of the time, to save their image. But such cover-up proves counter-productive,” said Tripathi.

Ragging plaints year-wise

Year No of plaints