e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreRAGGING TAINT ON MGM: Probe may hit stonewall of ‘eerie silence’

RAGGING TAINT ON MGM: Probe may hit stonewall of ‘eerie silence’

The college administration had learnt about the ragging complaint through a senior cop after which a probe was initiated and students were quizzed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 01:56 AM IST
article-image
MGM Medical College | FPJ
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the probe over the complaint of ragging, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has called another round of meeting of the anti-ragging committee on Wednesday to decide the course of action against the suspected accused student.

The college administration had learnt about the ragging complaint through a senior cop after which a probe was initiated and students were quizzed.

“We are still probing the incident as the committee will discuss all the aspects before coming to any conclusion. We will hold another meeting of the anti-ragging committee on Wednesday,” Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

STERN ACTION

He added that they will take stern action against the accused. According to sources, the college authorities have been seeking written complaints from the ragging victims. Meanwhile, some of the students of the batch submitted a letter about the denial of the ragging incident while others stuck to their stand but were not willing to lodge an official complaint.

WHO CALLED THE COPS

Some of the students had called a senior cop to inform them about the ragging incident on Sunday after which the college administration had swung into action.

The team of doctors had asked as many as 40 students in a hostel block and talked to them individually after which some of the students named a senior student as the accused for the same.

Read Also
Indore: High Court issues notice to state government, excise commissioner
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Irked Nath snubs Bakliwal josh; Mahendra Joshi is stopgap chief

Indore: Irked Nath snubs Bakliwal josh; Mahendra Joshi is stopgap chief

RAGGING TAINT ON MGM: Probe may hit stonewall of ‘eerie silence’

RAGGING TAINT ON MGM: Probe may hit stonewall of ‘eerie silence’

Indore Weather Report: Morning turns hazy, night warmer

Indore Weather Report: Morning turns hazy, night warmer

Indore: On-duty SDOP, cop fall ill during 3rd ODI

Indore: On-duty SDOP, cop fall ill during 3rd ODI

Indore: Skeleton at airport premises; Cops trying to establish identity

Indore: Skeleton at airport premises; Cops trying to establish identity