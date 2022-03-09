Ragging complaint: UGC sends a reminder as agriculture college drags its feet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With no progress in six days, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has, reportedly, sent a reminder to the College of Agriculture in Indore which has not submitted the inquiry report on a complaint of ragging by a student.

Sources in the UGC told Free Press that the UGC’s anti-ragging helpline has sent a reminder to college dean Sharad Kumar Choudhary asking him to submit the probe report to the higher education regulator.

A complainant of ragging had reached the UGC from the college on March 3. The UGC had directed the college to get the complaint probed and report back. The college had forwarded the complaint to the anti-ragging committee asking it to probe the matter. The UGC had also spoken to the college dean and lab technician on the matter.

Meanwhile, the complainant is in touch with the UGC officials. He reportedly informed UGC officials that the college was not acting on his complaint. When contacted, the college said the probe was still on.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 10:24 PM IST