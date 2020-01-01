Raen Baseras in Indore: Offering cosy bed to homeless on a chilly night

Indore: For homeless Shiv Prasad and many of his ilk raen baseras or night shelters spread across the city are the only succour to beat the winter chill. These night shelters, set up by Indore Municipal Corporation, not only allow them to enjoy a cosy warm sleep but also provide them a roof over their head in the dark night.

Shiv and his family came to Indore from Khandwa in search of work. He works as a daily labourer, while his wife cleans utensils in small-time hotels near Gangwal Bus Stand. They have two children both aged below 5. “We don’t get work regularly, so have not been able to rent a room for ourselves,” said Shiv and added “hence, we used to spend our night on the footpath. With onset of winter our problems compounded as we lacked adequate woollens to beat the chill. “

For Shiv and his family, Ashok Tarawat, incharge of raen basera at Gangwal Bus Stand, is an angel. On a cold and chilly night, when the family was shivering on the footpath, Tarawat came and took them to the raen basera. He provided them a space and blankets to keep them warm. “He asked for our ids, checked our bags and jotted down our details in his register. And, we were saved,” said Shiv’s wife.

People are allowed to stay in raen basera only for three days a month. The stay can be stretched to a week if the weather condition deteriorates. In case of Shiv, this was a problem. After completion of three days, he had to move out of the raen basera with his family.

Tarawat once again came to their aid. He told them that IMC has set up 14 such night shelters across the city. After allowing them to stay for a week, he directed them to other night shelter. Since then the family has been following the same routine and have enjoyed a warm and cozy sleep in raen baseras for the last one month.

Currently, only 11 of these night shelters are functional and open for all without discrimination. Free Press visited all the 11 functional night shelters to take stock of available facilities.

Rajkumar, incharge of night shelter at Palsikar Colony, said “We can accommodate around 20 people.” The team found Nilesh Rao of Nagpur and Kailash Ratanlal of Pithampur in the shelter. They said, “We have basic facilities such as water, electricity and toilets. There were adequate provisions for blankets, quilts and heater.”

Rajkumar said that there was no separate facility for women in his night shelter. The Bapat Basera offers night stay for women. A large number of women turn up in the night for stay in this raen basera as it is headed by Babita Chouhan, a woman herself

Gangwal Bus Stand night shelter can house 20 to 25 people. It remains fully occupied due to its nearness to the bus stand. ”We provide mattresses and blankets, soap and hot water to bath, lockers to keep belongings. We also provide lunch for Rs 5,” said Ashok Tarawat. The temporary shelters are open 24 hours.

Night shelter city supervisor Vishwas Bajpayee said, “Food facility is available at Jhabua Tower, Gadi Adda and Gangwal bus stand night shelters. Inmate can enjoy full meal at meagre Rs 5.” Emergency numbers for ambulance, fire and police are also provided.

City mission manager Sharad Gupta said these raen baseras are permanent all-weather shelters for the homeless.

Meanwhile, re-construction of Raen Basera near Sarwate Bus Stand is underway, a shelter near Aurobindo Hospital and Chandan Nagar too will be ready soon, Gupta added.

Location of Raen Baseras across City

Pardesipura

Industrial Training Institute (ITI)

Jhabua Tower

Gangwal Bus Stand

Palsikar Colony

Kila Maidan

Pipliyana

Jagannath Verma Marg

Sukhliya near Bapat square

Gadi Adda

Khajrana

Sarwate Bus Stand

Chandan Nagar

Near Aurobindo Hospital

Official speak:

The beginning

In 2013. Our sole motive is to cater to homeless people

Number

Total 14 but only 11 are running.

Rest

One near Aurobindo is under Gram Panchayat. Tenders have been floated and refurbishing is underway. Another near Sarwate Bus Stand was demolished for reconstruction, while one at Chandan Nagar has turned into a gynaecology ward after demolition of district hospital.

Are numbers adequate

Presently, 11 are sufficient. In future, we might build night shelters in areas like Vijay Nagar as per need.

The plan

We will popularise these night shelters through various mediums. We will erect hoardings with address and contact number of each Basera in different places.