Race for Admission: Haven’t applied for admission to BEd course as yet? Act now

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you wish to pursue BEd or any other teachers’ education course but haven’t applied for centralised online admission counselling being conducted by the department of higher education (DHE), act now! Monday (June 13) is the last date for applying to teachers’ education programmes, including BEd, MEd, BPEd and MPEd.

The online registration window for the final round of online counselling will close on Monday. According to information, about 60 per cent of the seats have been filled in the first two rounds of counselling in BEd courses. The seat allocation for the second round was made on Saturday by giving a June 16 deadline to students who got admission to report to the college for fee submission.

“Admissions will be confirmed only when students pay 50 per cent of fee amount to the colleges within the deadline,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Dr Suresh Silawat.

The final round of seat allocation will be made on June 22 and students will be given time to pay the fee till June 25. A total of three rounds of counselling were allowed by the DHE in the teachers’ education courses. While the colleges are demanding at least one more round of counselling, the DHE has not accepted their request so far. “As of now, the third round of counselling is the final round for admission to teachers’ education courses,” said Silawat.

CLC registrations for PG courses end today

The registration window for college-level counselling (CLC) for PG courses will close on Monday. The first round of college-level counselling for traditional UG and PG courses is currently underway. While registrations for UG courses had stopped on June 11, the window for PG courses will close on Monday. Seat allotment will be made public on June 16 for UG courses and on June 17 for PG courses. There will be two more rounds of CLC