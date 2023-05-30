Race for admission: DAVV gets only 650 applications for 2,900 seats in non-CUET courses

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Like in previous years, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is getting a poor response from students for admission to non-CUET courses.

While 1.83 lakh students had registered for CUET eyeing admission to 25 UG courses offered by DAVV, nearly 80 programmes having an intake of around 2,900 seats received a mere 650 applications, so far.

Though the last date for applying for admission in non-CUET courses is June 3, the university does not see a major increase in the number of applications.

The university has signalled at extending the last date for registering for non-CUET courses, which include PG, UG, diploma and certificate programmes.

“We may extend the deadline for admission in non-CUET courses by a week. The final decision over the matter will be taken after consultation with vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain,” said non-CUET admission cell coordinator Maya Ingle.

Employees strike leave students in lurch

The strike by university non-teaching employees is affecting students the most. While all exams scheduled between May 27 and May 31 have already been cancelled due to the strike, the students are not getting their academic records like migration certificates, degrees and mark sheets from the university. Initially, the call was for strike till 1 pm which has now been extended to 4 pm. The extension has hit the administrative work and services badly at DAVV and other state-run universities across Madhya Pradesh. The employees, who are off duty over non-fulfilment of their demands including regularisation, time scale, seventh pay benefits etc, have threatened to go on indefinite strike from June 2. If that happens, the DAVV would have to cancel BBA and BCA exams scheduled to start on June 5.