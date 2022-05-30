Race for admission: 2 lakh students in Indore apply for admission to UG courses

IStock images

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 2 lakh students registered for the first round of centralised online admission counselling being conducted by the department of higher education (DHE) for admission to the undergraduate courses offered by government and private colleges across the state.

“As on May 30, more than 1.97 lakh students have registered for online admission counselling. Of these, about 1.5 lakh have also got their documents verified,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Dr Suresh Silawat. He stated that nearly 50,000 students were still to get their documents verified. “They have two days to do it. The verification will continue till June 1,” he added.

On the basis of merit, the seats will be allotted to students on June 6. Students who get a seat can ensure admission by paying the fees till June 11. However, they will also be given an opportunity for upgradation on June 12.

While the registration window for UG courses shut down, registration for the first round of counselling for conventional PG courses will continue till May 31 (Tuesday).

Till Monday, 41,753 students have registered for the first round of counselling for PG courses. Out of these, 22,666 students have got their document verification done.

One round online, three rounds CLC

A total of four rounds of counselling will be held for admission to colleges for the 2022-’23 session this year. Only one round of counselling will be held in the online mode. The remaining three rounds will be college-level counselling. Registrations for the CLC round for UG courses will start on June 3 and continue till June 11. Similarly, the registration window will open for the CLC round of counselling for PG courses on June 4. The window will shut on June 13

25K students get seats in the NCTE courses

§ The DHE, on Monday, allotted seats for teaching education courses, including B.Ed and M.Ed programmes. Out of 24,781 students who had got their documents verified for the B.Ed course, 23,550 got seat allotments

§ Of these, 16,562 students got first, 2,470 students second, 1,220 students third, 757 students fourth and 517 students fifth preference of colleges they mentioned priority-wise while doing registration. Students who have been allocated seats will have to report online till June 3

§ Meanwhile, around 17,000 more students have registered till Monday in the second round of online counselling