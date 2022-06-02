Race for Admission: 1st round of college-level counselling begins today

IStocks

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first round of college-level counselling (CLC) for admissions to undergraduate courses is starting on Friday, whereas the process for postgraduate courses will begin on Saturday. This year, the department of higher education (DHE) has held only one round of centralised counselling and allowed three rounds of CLC. This is the first time that three rounds of CLC will be held.

Students wishing to take admission to colleges will have to register afresh for the CLC round. The colleges will release a list of students allocated seats on a daily basis. The students will be required to submit the fee for confirmation of admission by 11 am the following day.

“Seats will be allocated to students on the basis of their marks in the qualifying exams,” said Indore division additional director (Higher Education) professor Suresh Silawat.

The registration and seat allocation process for UG and PG aspirants will continue till June 11 and June 13, respectively. The second round of CLC will start on June 13 for UG courses and June 14 for PG courses. If seats remain vacant, a third round will be held from June 22 for UG courses and June 23 for PG courses.

Last date for paying fee

Students who were allocated seats in B.Ed, M.Ed, BPEd and MPEd courses but have not paid the fee at the college for confirmation of admission will be required to do so till Saturday. If they do not pay the fee by Saturday, their admission will stand cancelled.