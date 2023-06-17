"Absolutely Inhumane & Ethically Wrong," DAVV Tweets To PM, UGC 

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Friday took a strong exception to the National Testing Agency’s move of allotting centres for the common university entrance test (CUET) to thousands of students from Indore to faraway cities in the state of Biparjoy cyclone hit-Gujarat.

Describing NTA’s move as absolutely inhumane and ethically wrong, DAVV admission coordinator Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar and DG NTA Subodh Kumar Singh about it.

“Thousands of students in Indore are allotted CUET PG test centres, 800 to 1000 kms away in Rajkot, Surat, Mehsana and Ahmedabad by NTA, just 24 to 36 hours before the exam. How would they manage their reservations. Absolutely inhumane and ethically wrong,” the tweet reads.

Around 3,000 local students, who had registered for the common university entrance test (CUET) for admission in postgraduate courses offered by all the central and many state universities including Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, will have to travel to states like Gujarat and Rajasthan to write an exam on June 17.

Trains were full, flights were beyond reach and direct buses for many exam cities were unavailable, so many students had to go to test cities using taxis and private vehicles.

Plus, the journey by road is exhausting and students will have to bear hotel expenses also for appearing in CUET-PG in other cities.

Thousands of local students were taken aback on Thursday morning when NTA, which conducts CUET, arbitrarily allotted them exam centres in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

They were allotted Rajkot, Surat, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Kota, Jaipur etc, as exam centres even when these cities were not in their preference list.

Shocked by this arbitrary allotment of centres, many students had rushed to the DAVV seeking help for change in exam city, some logged onto the Indian railway website to check the availability of reservations in trains, while many others dropped their plan for appearing in the entrance exam.

The university could not do anything. It had described the NTA’s move unfortunate. However, the university tweeted to the Prime Minister, the UGC chairman and the DG NTA expressing its discontent over the arbitrary centre allotment.

Read Also 2014 Indore Bank Fraud Case: ED Seeks Case File From EOW To Probe Money Laundering Facet