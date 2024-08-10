 Quick Getaway: Immerse In Tranquillity With Lord Shiva In The Cave Of Mahadev Khodra
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreQuick Getaway: Immerse In Tranquillity With Lord Shiva In The Cave Of Mahadev Khodra

Quick Getaway: Immerse In Tranquillity With Lord Shiva In The Cave Of Mahadev Khodra

With its lush greenery, stunning landscapes, and calming ambience, this picturesque spot is perfect for a day out with family and friends. This place is 8 km from Choral Dam. Parallel to Choral Dam, the road divides into two parts after going a little further. You have to proceed ahead by taking the right road.

Tina KhatriUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 01:07 AM IST
article-image
Serene nature invites tranquillity seekers to Mahadev Khodra | Photos by travel enthusiast and banker Sharad Kataria

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Are you in search of a serene getaway that combines natural beauty with tranquillity? Look no further than Mahadev Khodra, an untouched treasure located just 63 kilometres from Indore. With its lush greenery, stunning landscapes, and calming ambience, this picturesque spot is perfect for a day out with family and friends. Hereís how to plan an unforgettable picnic at Mahadev Khodra.

This less-known, serene cave was suggested by travel enthusiast and banker Sharad Kataria.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested After Dog Falls From 5th Floor, Causing Death Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Mumbra; VIDEO
Thane: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested After Dog Falls From 5th Floor, Causing Death Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Mumbra; VIDEO
Thane: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Uddhav Thackeray To Address Grand Rally At Gadkari Rangayatan On August 10 As Part Of ‘Bhagwa Week’ Campaign
Thane: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Uddhav Thackeray To Address Grand Rally At Gadkari Rangayatan On August 10 As Part Of ‘Bhagwa Week’ Campaign
Mumbai: Commission Penalises Mahim Restaurant For Unlawful Service Charge; Orders Refund Of ₹75 Plus Interest
Mumbai: Commission Penalises Mahim Restaurant For Unlawful Service Charge; Orders Refund Of ₹75 Plus Interest
Mumbai: Bajaj Finance Under GST Scrutiny For Alleged ₹341 Crore Tax Evasion On Loan Processing Charges
Mumbai: Bajaj Finance Under GST Scrutiny For Alleged ₹341 Crore Tax Evasion On Loan Processing Charges

How to reach Mahadev Khodra?

From the Free Press office, Mahadev Khodra is about 63 kilometres. Start by turning towards Ring Road by taking the LIG Link Road. Further on, from Ring Road, turn left at World Cup or Pipliyahana Square to reach the Bypass Road. On Bypass Road, continue to cross Devguradia, Umariya, Dr Ambedkar Nagar and reach Choral Dham.

Travel enthusiast and banker Sharad Kataria.

Travel enthusiast and banker Sharad Kataria. |

Read Also
Bhopal: Hamidia Hospital Gets Skin Bank; Donated Skin Can Now Be Preserved At -80 Deg/Cel For 6...
article-image

This place is 8 km from Choral Dam. Parallel to Choral Dam, the road divides into two parts after going a little further. You have to proceed ahead by taking the right road. From this road going through very dense, picturesque forests, you will have to turn right twice to reach Mahadev Khodra. There are indicators on both turns. To reach the temple, you have to descend about 300 steep stairs.

Attractions and Activities

Mahadev Temple: The village is named after the revered Mahadev Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. This ancient temple is not only a spiritual centre but also a focal point for the local community. The temple is set against a backdrop of scenic hills, adding to its allure. The tranquil environment around the temple is ideal for meditation and introspection.

Read Also
Govt Teacher Takes Girl Students To Washroom, Strip-Searches Them For Mobile Phone In Indore; HC...
article-image

Natural Beauty: The surrounding landscape of Mahadev Khodra is a visual delight. Visitors can explore lush green forests, picturesque hills, and clear water streams. The area is ideal for hiking and trekking, with several trails that offer panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Picnic Spots: For families and groups of friends, Mahadev Khodra offers numerous picnic spots. The serene environment and clean, unspoiled surroundings provide a perfect setting for a relaxing day out. Pack a picnic box and enjoy the beauty of nature in a setting that feels both private and expansive.

Wildlife and Bird Watching: The region is home to a variety of flora and fauna. Bird watchers can spot several species of local and migratory birds. The dense forests around Mahadev Khodra are also home to diverse wildlife, making it a great spot for nature enthusiasts.

Read Also
Indore: Government Library To Come Up In City's Bhanwarkuan In 15-20 Days; One-Day Job Fair On...
article-image

Travel advisory

-- Blankets: Bring along comfortable blankets to sit on.

-- Utensils: Donít forget plates, cups, and cutlery for easy dining.

-- Trash Bags: Always carry bags to dispose of waste responsibly.

-- Snacks: Opt for easy-to-eat foods like sandwiches, chips, and fruit.

-- Meals: Consider bringing homemade dishes or packed meals that don't require much preparation.

-- Drinks: Hydrate yourself with water, juices, or your favourite cool beverages.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Metropolitan Authority To Enhance Facilities Around Bhopal, Indore
article-image

-- Clothing: Wear comfortable shoes as there is quite a hike to reach the temple and opt for loose, comfortable clothes.

Best time to visit

"The best time to visit Mahadev Khodra is during the cooler months starting monsoons to spring. The weather is pleasant, making it ideal for outdoor activities. Early morning or late afternoon is perfect to enjoy the beauty of the area as the sun rises or sets." --- Sharad Kataria, Banker

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Retired Bank Manager Forced To Cough Up Rs 39.60 Lakh

Indore: Retired Bank Manager Forced To Cough Up Rs 39.60 Lakh

Quick Getaway: Immerse In Tranquillity With Lord Shiva In The Cave Of Mahadev Khodra

Quick Getaway: Immerse In Tranquillity With Lord Shiva In The Cave Of Mahadev Khodra

MP: AYUSH Doctors Demand Recognition As Qualified Professionals

MP: AYUSH Doctors Demand Recognition As Qualified Professionals

MP: Umang Singhar Says Tribal Legacy Ignored, BJP Leaders Fire Back

MP: Umang Singhar Says Tribal Legacy Ignored, BJP Leaders Fire Back

Indore: NCB Seized Ganja Worth Rs 51 Lakh Being Carried In Truck Near Sagar

Indore: NCB Seized Ganja Worth Rs 51 Lakh Being Carried In Truck Near Sagar