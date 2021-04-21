Ujjain: Quarantine centre for ‘negative patients’ set-up at Lok Manya Tilak Vidyalaya campus

Ujjain: People who are testing negative for corona but are suffering from primary symptoms of corona infection will be housed at free-of-cost new centre has been set-up at Neelganga located Lok Manya Tilak (Loti) Vidyalaya campus.

According to Girish Bhalerao, the new centre has been developed under the joint aegis of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Lokmanya Tilak Vidyalaya and Seva Bharti. He said that the centre will be run as per the Corona protocols.

It will have arrangements for lodging and meals for the primary corona patients. A person will be allowed to stay there for at least a week or the days suggested by doctors. To avail facility eligible beneficiaries along with corona negative report and Aadhaar Card can approach the centre for admission between 9 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 7 pm.