Pyare Miyan not cooperating in investigation: Indore Police

Indore: Pyare Miyan, who was brought to the city from Jabalpur jail in connection with sexually assaulting the minor girls, was not cooperating in the investigation, police said on Friday. He is on police remand for two days and will be produced before the court on Saturday.

Miyan, who is the owner of a newspaper in Bhopal, was arrested by Bhopal police for allegedly sexually assaulting some minor girls there a few months ago. City’s Palasia police also booked him for sexually assaulting the girls at his house in Lalaram Nagar area in the city. . On Thursday, he was taken to the city on transit remand from Jabalpur jail. He was produced before the court from where he was sent to police remand for two days.

CSP (Sanyogitaganj) Purti Tiwari said that Miyan was taken for medical examination on Thursday. He is not cooperating with the police in the investigation and trying to mislead the investigating team. So far, the police could not question him further. Police may request the court to extend his remand as the accused will be taken to his place in Lalaram Nagar.

Bhopal police took victims to spot

A team of Bhopal police led by a female DSP and an inspector had visited the city with the victims two months ago. Then, the victims were taken to the spot and they had identified the place after which the Palasia police registered a case against Miyan for sexually assaulting the girls here. The further investigation is underway into the case.