 ‘Pyare Mian’ Rape Hearing To Be Held In September
The court has issued arrest warrants against the relatives of two victims.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
‘Pyare Mian’ Rape Hearing To Be Held In September | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of the victims of Pyare Mian, who allegedly raped minor girls in the name of getting them jobs, are not coming before the court to give their statements against the accused.

The court has issued arrest warrants against the relatives of two victims. The hearing will now take place in the third week of September.

Three cases have been registered against Pyare Mian in Indore's Palasia police station under rape, unnatural act, SC/ST Act and POCSO Act.

He is accused of calling minor girls home on the pretext of getting them work and raping them by feeding them intoxicants. The trial of cases is going on in the special court.

In two of these cases, the statement of the mother of the victims was supposed to be recorded, but she did not come to record the statement. Cases of rape of minor girls are also registered against Pyare Mian in Bhopal. In one case, he has also been sentenced to life imprisonment. In some cases, trial is underway.

