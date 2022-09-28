Punjapura: Truck illegal carrying teak  worth Rs 6 lakh seized

Punjapura (Madhya Pradesh): Punjpura forest officials seized a truck laden with teak wood worth over six lakh rupees from Punjpura forest area on Monday. According to forest sources, a team of forest officials had received information about the transportation of illegal teak wood in Katukya village.

Acting on the tip-off, officials led by forest conservator PN Mishra, intercepted a truck bearing registration number MP09GF2043 during patrolling. The truck was impounded but the driver of the vehicle managed to flee. A manhunt has been launched to nab the criminal.

