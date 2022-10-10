Punjapura: Several booked for selling farmers' cables at scrap shop

Punjapura (Madhya Pradesh): A huge amount of cables belonging to local farmers have been recovered at a local scrap shop in Punjapura town of Dewas district. A case has been filed under the IPC.

Large amounts of electric cables belonging to local farmers besides other electric materials have been recovered at the local scrap shop located on Udainagar Marg.

Witnessing a spark due to burning of electric cables, a large number of people besides the local farmers accumulated outside the shop. More than quintals of electric cables have been recovered from inside the shop. Farmers claimed that the thieves stole these cables from the fields only to sell at the scrap shop.

Upon witnessing a huge crowd outside the shop, Bagli SHO Deepak Yadav along with the entire team rushed to the spot at 9 pm. The farmers demanded appropriate action against those found guilty for stealing electric cables from agricultural fields.

Ikramuddin Ikramuddin, Gulab Rathore, Nandlal, Kamruddin, Saruk, Mushkin, Nadrudin, Ikramuddin have been booked under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway. Police forces have been deployed at the residence of the accused in order to evade untoward incidents.