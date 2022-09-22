e-Paper Get App
HomeIndorePunjapura: Police recover body of missing youth

Punjapura: Police recover body of missing youth

Bagli police informed that one cattle herder saw the body about one kilometre away from the temple and informed the police.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 10:31 PM IST
article-image

Punjapura (Madhya Pradesh): Bagli police recovered the body of Vikas, 20, son of Jaisingh Sendhaw, a resident of Avalwa village near Bheru Baba temple at Barzhai Ghat forest area on Bagli -Punjapura road on Thursday. 

Bagli police informed that one cattle herder saw the body about one kilometre away from the temple and informed the police. Vikas was the only son of Jaisingh Sendhaw and was living at his maternal uncleís place for the past one month in Hathiguradiya, said

Vikas's paternal uncle Bheru Singh. On Monday his parents had gone to Hathiguradiya to meet him. When they returned to their native village, Vikas also decided to go to his native village on his bike and told his parents near Chapad village that he was going to the barber shop.

When he did not return his parents started searching for him. The police said that the cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem.  

Read Also
Punjapura: Lawyer drowns in Khari river
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Police searched rape accused place, accused still on the run

Indore: Police searched rape accused place, accused still on the run

Indore: Woman on morning walk robbed of her mangalsutra; suspect captured on CCTV

Indore: Woman on morning walk robbed of her mangalsutra; suspect captured on CCTV

Indore: 2 more suspected lumpy disease deaths of cattle

Indore: 2 more suspected lumpy disease deaths of cattle

Indore: Narottam Mishra addresses Ladli Laxmi Sammelan; ‘Ladli Laxmi Yojana brought an improvement...

Indore: Narottam Mishra addresses Ladli Laxmi Sammelan; ‘Ladli Laxmi Yojana brought an improvement...

Indore: As NTA fails to provide results data in time, CUET (UG) registration unlikely from Sept 25

Indore: As NTA fails to provide results data in time, CUET (UG) registration unlikely from Sept 25