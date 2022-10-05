Punjapura: Defaced body recovered from Barjhai Ghat

Representative Photo |

Punjapura (Madhya Pradesh): Bagli police have recovered a body from Barjhai Ghat, Bagli which was decaying for three days on Tuesday. Though, the corpse was taken out on Thursday morning because of darkness that day. The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Krishnapal, son of Radhesyam, a resident of Nanukheda. He was working at a private finance company.

The body was found exactly 50-feet below the waterfall adjacent to Barjhai Ghat near Bagli-Punjapura Road. Krishnapal's body was identified by his relatives through slippers, clothes and a tattoo on his hand as the body was half decomposed already.

According to information, Krishnapal’s family lodged a missing FIR in Hatpipliya police station on September 30. A panchnama has been prepared by the police and the body was sent for post-mortem at Bagli government dispensary. The reason behind the death will be clear after the report. Notably, this is the second incident at the Ghat in the last ten days.