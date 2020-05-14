Public transport to get smarter to beat coronavirus in Indore

Indore: Get ready for a smarter transport service when the lockdown lifts, as it is less likely that you will see crowded buses plying in the city in 2020. Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AiCTSL) is considering plans to provide safe transport services for interstate and intrastate.

Considering the current scenario, social distancing is likely to be a norm for at least this year. Keeping that in mind, AiCTSL will have to utilise all the owned buses. Guidelines are being prepared, as travelling in public buses is still a far sighted idea.

AiCTSL manager Rahul Shrouti shared that the number of people travelling in a bus will be limited to 16 in an average ibus and maximum 25 in interstate buses ensuring social distancing.

“The guidelines are still being worked upon starting from sanitation and screening to minimum touch travel,” Shrouti said.

An essential switch to bring down touch and increase distance would be smarter and digitalised transport. People commuting in i-buses will be asked to switch over to i-smart cards.

For city buses, passes will be preferred and suggested to commuters. An add-on duty for bus station staff and conductors would be ensuring distance at stations as well.

From the basic idea of guidelines, one can imagine the bus service to be more luxurious and expensive. Much like developed countries where population is less, Indore will have buses which are fairly empty, clean and efficient.

The luxurious service is already bothering bus operators, who feel that they will record losses as many people would not be willing to pay higher charges for travelling in public buses. “People opt for buses as they are not expensive and efficient way of transport, but if we start charging like autos, then why would a person choose to travel in a bus?” said a bus operator requesting anonymity.