Public Hearing At Collectorate: Officials Address Complaints From Tree Theft To Voter ID Issues

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A public hearing was held at the collectorate on Tuesday, where additional collector JS Baghel and deputy collector Satyendra Bairwa, along with officials from various departments, listened to the problems of 50 applicants and provided instructions to resolve them.

Girdhari, a resident of Deoli village, complained that over 60 neem trees on his private land were illegally cut and sold by Chander and Karan Rajput. He demanded strict action against the guilty parties and compensation for his loss.

Islamuddin Sheikh of Qazipura Khargone complained that despite submitting all necessary documents four times, his daughter Rukhsar's voter ID card had not been made by the BLO. He requested that the card be made soon. Munnawar Majid of village Jamla complained that a canal from the Pipri Yojana had damaged his 3-acre crop. He demanded compensation for the loss and a drain to be constructed for the pipe water.

Student Jaiprakash Panwar complained that he had not received his scholarship amount of Rs 9,042 despite studying at Polytechnic College Khargone in 2021-22. He requested that the amount be paid soon. The officials gave instructions to resolve the applications received in the public hearing immediately. The public hearing is held every Tuesday to address the grievances of citizens.