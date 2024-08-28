 Public Hearing At Collectorate: Officials Address Complaints From Tree Theft To Voter ID Issues
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndorePublic Hearing At Collectorate: Officials Address Complaints From Tree Theft To Voter ID Issues

Public Hearing At Collectorate: Officials Address Complaints From Tree Theft To Voter ID Issues

Girdhari, a resident of Deoli village, complained that over 60 neem trees on his private land were illegally cut and sold by Chander and Karan Rajput.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 02:45 AM IST
article-image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A public hearing was held at the collectorate on Tuesday, where additional collector JS Baghel and deputy collector Satyendra Bairwa, along with officials from various departments, listened to the problems of 50 applicants and provided instructions to resolve them.

Girdhari, a resident of Deoli village, complained that over 60 neem trees on his private land were illegally cut and sold by Chander and Karan Rajput. He demanded strict action against the guilty parties and compensation for his loss.

Read Also
MP: 2 Held In Connection With Youth's Mysterious Death
article-image

Islamuddin Sheikh of Qazipura Khargone complained that despite submitting all necessary documents four times, his daughter Rukhsar's voter ID card had not been made by the BLO. He requested that the card be made soon. Munnawar Majid of village Jamla complained that a canal from the Pipri Yojana had damaged his 3-acre crop. He demanded compensation for the loss and a drain to be constructed for the pipe water.

Student Jaiprakash Panwar complained that he had not received his scholarship amount of Rs 9,042 despite studying at Polytechnic College Khargone in 2021-22. He requested that the amount be paid soon. The officials gave instructions to resolve the applications received in the public hearing immediately. The public hearing is held every Tuesday to address the grievances of citizens.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Ulwe Woman's Pursuit Of Stolen Purse Results In Seizure Of Cocaine Worth ₹43 Lakh, Nigerian Suspect Arrested
Navi Mumbai: Ulwe Woman's Pursuit Of Stolen Purse Results In Seizure Of Cocaine Worth ₹43 Lakh, Nigerian Suspect Arrested
Mumbai: BMC Launches GreenTags Pilot Project In Malabar Hill To Boost Waste Segregation And Improve Management
Mumbai: BMC Launches GreenTags Pilot Project In Malabar Hill To Boost Waste Segregation And Improve Management
Mumbai: IIHL Informed NCLT Of Plans To Rebrand Insolvent Reliance Capital Under 'IndusInd' Brand
Mumbai: IIHL Informed NCLT Of Plans To Rebrand Insolvent Reliance Capital Under 'IndusInd' Brand
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CPI (M) And BJP Slam CM Mamata Banerjee For Policy Reversals, Demand Resignation Over 'Nabanna Abhiyaan'
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CPI (M) And BJP Slam CM Mamata Banerjee For Policy Reversals, Demand Resignation Over 'Nabanna Abhiyaan'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Public Hearing At Collectorate: Officials Address Complaints From Tree Theft To Voter ID Issues

Public Hearing At Collectorate: Officials Address Complaints From Tree Theft To Voter ID Issues

MP: 2 Held In Connection With Youth's Mysterious Death

MP: 2 Held In Connection With Youth's Mysterious Death

MP Police Crackdown On Illegal Money Lending: Four Arrested For Extortion Under Debtors Act

MP Police Crackdown On Illegal Money Lending: Four Arrested For Extortion Under Debtors Act

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Proposes New Initiatives For Industrial Development, Including Street...

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Proposes New Initiatives For Industrial Development, Including Street...

Indore Updates: Pesticide Poisoning Claims Life Of Four-Year-Old; Reckless SUV Driver Hits & Kills...

Indore Updates: Pesticide Poisoning Claims Life Of Four-Year-Old; Reckless SUV Driver Hits & Kills...